One-of-a-Kind Kacie-Marie Hand-Knotted 2'6" x 16'6" Wool Area Rug in Teracotta

This is a beautiful design, hand-knotted, 100% wool rug. âBotehâ or the Farsi word for paisley is a widely recognized rug motif. It is a pear-shaped figure that comes in many versions ranging from highly detailed and elaborate to simple, geometric forms. It is recognizable because of its resemblance to a paisley or a teardrop, with its pear-shaped figure and extending arch of flowers, symbolizing the garden of paradise. Some believe it represents fertility, pine cones, a cypress tree, a leaf, a flame. Cosmopolitan and sophisticated in look, the rug features an all-over pattern of repeated Boteh motifs against a beige-colored inner field. The main field comprising rows of paisley motifs is encompassed by a handsome multi-band border. The design of the border compliments the inner field and adds gentle grandeur to the artful composition of the rug. This rug representing an illustrious legacy of exquisite artistry and intricate craftsmanship is primed to add visual glamor and class to its surroundings. Its soft texture and timeless design make it ideal to enhance any space where it is placed.