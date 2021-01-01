One-of-a-Kind Kacee Hand-Knotted 1970s 2'8" x 8'2" Runner Area Rug in Beige

This overdyed rug is produced of 30 - 70 years old and traditional hand-knotted Turkish rugs. It carefully selected, cleaned, and washed. The original patterns are kept. Its original color neutralized before it overdyed in new and fashionable colors by using natural dyes. This traditional looking rug transforms into a retro and contemporary style with selected beautiful fashion colors. This rug has backing made of buckram and cotton and that clothing strengthens.