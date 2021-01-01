One-of-a-Kind Jubaydah Hand-Knotted 1970s 6'8" x 9'11" Area Rug in Pink/Black

Vintage patchwork carpet is the heritage of culture, tradition, and history; the pieces bring together like puzzles to originate that unique and beautiful rug. The rug is selected from traditional hand-knotted Turkish carpets which have been collected all around Anatolia's villages from Turkey then cleaned and washed carefully; original patterns are kept and overdyed in new colors by using natural dyes. After all these processes the rug is cut in different sizes then sewn together like bringing together pieces of the puzzle from traditional handcraft to contemporary art and very easily combined with home decors.