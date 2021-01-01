One-of-a-Kind Johnatho Hand-Knotted 2'10" x 10'3" Runner Wool Area Rug in Mustard/Burnt Orange

Romanian Sarouk rugs are a specific rug style that favors the weaving and design techniques of the authentic Sarouk rugs from Iran. The rugs retain the essence of the Persian rugs and produce identical themes and patterns. Made by skilled craftsmen, the rug is a beautiful symphony of bold motifs, stunning colors, and consummate artisanship. This rug representing an illustrious legacy of exquisite artistry and the intricate craftsmanship is primed to add visual glamor and class to its surroundings. Its soft texture and timeless design make it ideal to enhance any space where it is placed. Romania made Persian Oriental Rugs today are a rarity. Made in limited quantity, they represent an illustrious legacy of exquisite artistry and intricate craftsmanship. We consider ourselves very fortunate to offer such a premium selection of Romanian hand-knotted rugs to our clients.