One-of-a-Kind Jalila Hand-Knotted 1980s 3'3" x 10'4" Runner Wool Area Rug in Black/Red/Green

Make a statement in your home with this vintage distressed hand-knotted rug. An intricate design and exquisite coloration make this all wool rug a standout piece for any room. Vacuum regularly to prevent dust and crumbs from settling into the roots of the fibers. A Brushless attachment is recommended. Avoid direct and continuous exposure to sunlight. Use rug protectors under the legs of heavy furniture to avoid flattening piles. Do not pull loose ends, clip them with scissors. Turn carpet occasionally to equalize wear. Clean spills immediately; if liquid, blot with clean, undyed cloth by pressing firmly around the spill to absorb as much as possible. For hard to remove stains, professional rug cleaning is recommended. Store in a dry, well-ventilated area. Use of a rug pad is recommended. Please note rugs from our vintage and semi-antique collections are actual old rugs, not new rugs made to look old. Repairs and/or signs of wear are a natural characteristic of vintage rugs and do not defect; rather give each rug a personal touch making it a true one-of-a-kind. All rugs go through an extensive refurbishment process in Pakistan to ensure trouble-free use for years to come.