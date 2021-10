Bessarabian rose kilims are one of a kind of European kilims. They are also flat woven and wool on wool rarely they use cotton in a small part of designs. Mostly their colors are based on two colors which are black and shades of brown, the reason is they are made of the original color of goat hair and beat of the original color of sheep hair. They have no dye in the main color but they use in detail. They have floral and medallion designs.