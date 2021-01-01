One-of-a-Kind Icis Hand-Knotted 1970s 6'11" x 10'1" Area Rug in Brown/Gray

This vintage rug is produced of 50 - 60 years old and traditional hand-knotted Turkish rug. It is wool on a cotton rug. Be carefully selected, cleaned, and washed. The original pattern is kept. Its original color neutralized and used special washing techniques to change the rug's original color shades. After that process, it looks more pastel and natural-looking. The traditional looking rug transforms into retro and contemporary style. This vintage rug has the origin of the retro rug but its modern-looking fit perfectly with interior design.