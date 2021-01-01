One-of-a-Kind Herickson Hand-Knotted 1970s 6'11" x 10'1" Area Rug in Beige/Black/Gray

Vintage carpets are produced of 30 - 70 years old and traditional hand-knotted Turkish carpets. They are wool on cotton carpets. Each one of them carefully selected, cleaned, and washed. The original patterns are kept. Their original color neutralized and used special washing techniques to change the carpet's original color shades. After that process, they look more pastel and natural-looking. Traditional looking carpets transform to retro and contemporary style. Vintage carpets have an origin of the retro carpet but their modern-looking fit perfectly with interior design.