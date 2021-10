This is an Oushak rug hand-knotted in India with an all wool pile on a cotton foundation. This rug is new and in excellent condition. Using designs and patterns of 19th Century Turkish weavers, these beautiful rugs recreate the classic style of the Anatolian Usak (Oushak) design. Hand-woven in India by artisan weavers using soft lustrous wools these rugs would work well with any contemporary or transitional home decor.