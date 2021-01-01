From ecarpetgallery
One-of-a-Kind Hand-Knotted New Age Chobi Cream 9' x 11'10" Wool Area Rug
The luxurious hand-knotted rug is the highest and finest quality today. Hand-knotted by Turkoman Afghan master weavers using locally handspun wool. The beautiful abrash fading and variety of colors and hues are achieved by using vegetable dyes. It has very fine knots, the pile height is cut low and the colors washed to give that faded luminous look. Perfect for traditional, classical, and modern decors.