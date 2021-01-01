One-of-a-Kind Hand-Knotted Before 1900 Khotan Beige 4'3" x 7'5" Wool Area Rug

Advertisement
Made with hand-knotted wool originating from East Turkestan between 1880-1890, this antique Khotan rug bears a remarkably unique traditional European sensibility in the nature of its medallion style pattern and complementary floral ornaments. Likewise, this piece boasts an ultimately unique beige-brown, green, and orange colorway variation capturing the uncommon series of lively, graceful influences standing out among the traditional Oriental pieces in our rich Khotan collection as an unparalleled rarity in exceptional condition.