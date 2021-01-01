One-of-a-Kind Hand-Knotted 1950s Tulu Red 4'6" x 6'10" Wool Area Rug

Hand-knotted with lush, high pile shag wool originating from Turkey between 1950-1960, this vintage Tulu rug enjoys a fabulous and unique marriage of tribal sensibility with an intriguing range of classic traditional hues. Both the warmth of the orange, green and blue hues of the geometry and the subtle alternations of these colors lend a chic and playful sense of movement to the rich red background while dually drawing the eye in admiration of the soft pile in a skillful juxtaposition of vibrance and reserved appeal.