One-of-a-Kind Haaris Hand-Knotted 8'7" x 11'2" Area Rug in Gray

Features:Construction: HandmadeTechnique: Hand-KnottedOne-of-a-Kind: YesRemarks/Condition Details: New, First QualityTraditional Style: Nepal ( Tibetan )Backing Material: NoPattern: OrientalPurposeful distressing type: No distressingNo holidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantIndoor use onlyReversible: NoStain Resistant: NoRug Pad Recommended: NoRug sample available: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseLicensed product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Spot clean with water; Professional cleaning; Shake to remove dustSample available: NoNon-slip backing: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoUSDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsKnot Density: 120 Knots Per Square InchCommercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoRug Shape: RectangleMaterial: Wool;SilkMaterial Details: Wool & SilkPrimary Color: GrayRug Age: Rug Manufacturer Year: One-of-a-Kind Style: Nepal TibetanRemarks/Conditions: No wearRemarks/Conditions Details: New, first qualityHigh-Low: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseBacking Material: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoFringe / Tassel: NoProduct Care: Spot clean with water;Professional cleaning;Shake to remove dustSpefications:Organic: Farm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOTS License Number: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUSDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Goodweave Certified: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: Cradle to Cradle Certified: LCARate Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: EU Ecolabel: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 103Overall Length - End to End: 134Overall Product Weight: 59Pile Height: 0.4Knot Density: 120Rug Size: 8'7" x 11'2"Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No