From isabelline
One-of-a-Kind Gyanna Hand-Knotted New Age 5'10" x 9'4" Viscose Area Rug in Dark Navy
Advertisement
Kashmir area rugs are renowned for their finely executed artistry. Kashmir rugs date back to the 15th century where silk was the basic material used for both pile and foundation. Today Kashmir carpets are woven of pure wool and in some cases, silk or art silk highlights are used. The designs used have a strong oriental influence especially floral and medallion styles. Locally inspired designs of paisleys, leaves, and flowers are also used.