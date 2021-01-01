One-of-a-Kind Giovannah Hand-Knotted 1970s 7'2" x 10'4" Area Rug in Green/Pink/Red

The carved and hi-low pile rug is made of double knotted Turkish rugs. It is selected from 30 - 70 years of handmade rugs. The rug cleaned and washed and its original colors are neutralized and it is overdyed. Some patterns of this rug are carved and their piles reduce as small as possible and the rest left as original. This cutting technique makes the rug look 3D design. After this unusual transformation, this rug may call a piece of contemporary art and it complements any modern and minimal home decor.