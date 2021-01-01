From isabelline

One-of-a-Kind Gillion Hand-Knotted 1970s 2'10" x 10'7" Runner Area Rug in Beige/Pink

Description

Overdyed runner carpets are produced of 30 - 70 years old and traditional hand-knotted Turkish carpets. Each one them carefully selected, cleaned, and washed. The original patterns are kept. Their original color neutralized before they overdyed in new and fashionable colors by using natural dyes. Traditional looking carpets transform to retro and contemporary style with selected beautiful fashion colors.

