From isabelline
One-of-a-Kind Genavecia Hand-Knotted 1970s 9'7" x 13' Wool Area Rug in Beige
Advertisement
The oversize rug is made of an oversized and vintage oriental rug. It is selected 30 - 70 years handmade rug and carefully selected, cleaned, and washed, and original patterns are kept. Its original color neutralized before it overdyed in new and fashionable colors by using natural dyes. The traditional looking rug transforms into a retro and contemporary style with selected beautiful fashion colors.