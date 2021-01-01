One-of-a-Kind Gayel Hand-Knotted 1980s 6'8" x 9'8" Area Rug in Yellow/Beige

Vintage patchwork carpet is the heritage of culture, tradition, and history and their pieces bring together like puzzles to originate this unique and beautiful rug. This rug is selected from 30 - 50 years old and traditional hand-knotted Turkish carpet. It has collected all around Anatolia's villages from Turkey then cleaned and washed carefully, original patterns are kept and they overdyed in new colors by using natural dyes. After all these processes they cut into different sizes then they are sewn together like bringing together pieces of the puzzle from traditional handcraft to contemporary art.