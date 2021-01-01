From isabelline

One-of-a-Kind Fairfax Hand-Knotted 1960s Brown/Ivory/Black 7'10" x 10'2" Wool Area Rug

$2,599.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

This elegant product features a modern fusion of beauty, with its interlocking geometric and minimalist pattern. This exclusive rug defies the ordinary by fusing art and design with detail and craftsmanship. A repeating intricate pattern of a stylized interlocking diamond motif, with two-toned colored pallets made with wool and viscous silk, this beautiful handmade rug adds a perfect finishing of elegance and luxurious feel to your decor.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com