One-of-a-Kind Eshelman Hand-Knotted Traditional Style Red 4'6" x 8'7" Wool Area Rug

Add a touch of elegance to your home with this casual chic hand weaved kilim wool rug. Constructed on a loom by nomad Turkman people with hand-spun wool and 100% natural vegetable dyes this beautiful rug is known for its beautiful repetitive geometric pattern with naturalistic floral and traditional patterns. The contemporary fashion palette produces bold, sharp patterns that are ingeniously versatile as the pattern is the same on the front and back. This double-sided rug is designed to be used both ways being one side has a light shade of color, rather the other side has brighter colors and can be used to preference. This beautiful rug is made by individual short strands of different colors being knotted onto the warps and held together by pressing the wefts tightly. The design is made by interweaving the variously colored wefts and warps. Kilims are known to be one of a kind rugs due to their durability and versatility.