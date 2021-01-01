One-of-a-Kind Elyanah Hand-Knotted 8'4" x 10'3" Wool Area Rug in Gray

This is a beautiful design hand-knotted 100% wool rug. The story behind the art: Hand-knotted rugs is Pakistan's second-largest cottage and small industry that began as early as the 11th century under the Mughal rule. The craftsmen have the capacity to produce any type of rug using all the popular motifs, and designs in various combinations. Initially produced to address the vacuum when we stopped trading with Iran in the 1970s, these rugs have persisted and are quite popular due to their superior weaving and array of design choices. Cosmopolitan and sophisticated in look, the rug has been handcrafted by artisans to a flawless composition. The main field comprising highly stylized floral and botanical elements is encompassed by a handsome multi-band border. The design of the border compliments the inner field and adds gentle grandeur to the artful composition of the rug. This rug representing an illustrious legacy of exquisite artistry and the intricate craftsmanship is primed to add visual glamor and class to its surroundings. Its soft texture and timeless design make it ideal to enhance any space where it is placed.