One-of-a-Kind Elledge Hand-Knotted Red/Black/Orange 4'5" x 5'9" Wool Area Rug

Enjoy the uniqueness of this authentic one of a kind rug. Made with 100% Wool this genuine area rug is hand knotted by skillful weavers in Persia. This rug is in Very Good ( Low Pile ) condition. Dimensions are 5' 9" X 4' 5" in foot and 175 X 135 in centimeter. The primary color is Red. Hand Knotted rugs are the first choice of critics and collectors, as every knot of the rug is honed by a skilled weaver's hands, without any machine's interference. The quality of a hand-knotted carpet are determined by the number of knots per square inch, as some fine weavers can take up to a year to create a single average size rug. 100% Wool is the primary material used to create these handmade rugs that are usually placed in a well-deserving high-price space. Hand-Knotted rugs can hold up high traffic for more than 20 years, hence are a popular choice for hallways, living rooms, offices etc. These fine examples of craftsmanship silently tell the tale of a weaver's traditional legacy.