From bloomsbury market
One-of-a-Kind Kalleigh Hand-Knotted 1990s Kosak Green/Beige 4'8" x 6'11" Wool Area Rug
Features:Perfect for your living room, dining room, and bedroomVintage rug, given new life with infusions of bold color huesRug Shape: RectangleMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: 100% WoolPrimary Color: Green/BeigeRug Age: 1990sRug Manufacturer Year: 1995One-of-a-Kind Style: KosakRemarks/Conditions: No wearRemarks/Conditions Details: High-Low: NoStyle: Modern & ContemporarySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin: TurkeyBacking Material: NoBacking Material Details: Floor Heating Safe: NoFringe / Tassel: NoProduct Care: Spot Clean with dry cloth;Professional cleaningDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Ornate TraditionalSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoCRI Certified: NoSATRA Approved: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoGoodweave Certified: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 56Overall Length - End to End: 83Overall Product Weight: 22.58Pile Height: 0.18Knot Density: 84Rug Size: 4'8" x 6'11"Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes