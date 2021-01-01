From isabelline
One-of-a-Kind Denetrice Hand-Knotted New Age 8'11" x 11'10" Wool Area Rug in Dark Copper/Beige
The strong Persian influence is immediately recognizable in this superb hand-knotted rug. Striking and majestic, they reflect the famous geometric Serapi designs and colors of the older Persian Heriz rugs. These stunning area rugs are magnified by a versatile palette of soft hues and rich tones that blend traditional and modern elements to embody elegance and sophistication.