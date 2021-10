Indo Serapi design rug. Handmade hand-knotted in fine lambswool. This rug is one of the most sought after rugs particularly in the USA and England for many years. No other rug so epitomizes the "East Coast Establishment" than the Serapi carpet. This rug has a dense, soft pile, and excellent quality, to ensure that you will enjoy the look and feel of your rug for years to come.