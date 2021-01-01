One-of-a-Kind Colell Hand-Knotted 1960s Turkish Blue 5'1'' x 8'6'' Area Rug

An authentic vintage rug, hand-knotted by Turkish artisans over 50 years ago.Features:Due to handcrafting, slight variations may occur and some shedding is normalThe edges are hand-sewnThis rug is fashioned from organically dyed wool (pile) and cotton (warp and weft) handmade vintage Turkish rugsWe make a lot of processes to renovate the rugs dusting, shaving, bleaching, coloring, over dying, drying. The rugs are soaked in pools of boiling water with textile dyes. These dyes are TUV improved. We have test results for colorfastness, carcinogenic substances, azo dyes and harmful chemicals approved by TUV.Rug Shape: RectangleMaterial: Wool;CottonMaterial Details: 100% Wool pile and 100% cotton warpPrimary Color: BlueRug Age: 1960sRug Manufacturer Year: 1960One-of-a-Kind Style: TurkishRemarks/Conditions: No wearRemarks/Conditions Details: High-Low: NoStyle: French CountrySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin: TurkeyCountry of Origin - Additional Details: TurkeyBacking Material: NoBacking Material Details: Floor Heating Safe: YesFringe / Tassel: YesProduct Care: Vacuum with beater bar/rotating brush;Professional cleaningSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOTS License Number: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: CRI Certified: SATRA Approved: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesGoodweave Certified: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 61Overall Length - End to End: 102Overall Product Weight: 10Pile Height: 1.2Knot Density: 150Rug Size: 5'1'' x 8'6''Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesCommercial Warranty: No