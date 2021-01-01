From isabelline

One-of-a-Kind Chilmonik Hand-Knotted New Age Jaldar Moccasin 5'1" x 8'6" Wool Area Rug

$799.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

This rug is hand-knotted with wool. This rug is new and in perfect condition.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com