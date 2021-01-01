One-of-a-Kind Chifley Hand-Knotted Beige 8' x 10'1" Silk Area Rug

This rug features a distinct, luminous pattern in naturally shimmering, hand-knotted silk. The central field design, finely woven in beige atop a textural copper brown background, has a unique combination of symbols, with several subtle references to antique patterns including the Herati fish pattern and the tree of life pattern, symbolizing eternal life and renewal. Additionally intriguing is the variation of this tree of life symbol in the form of the fanning, cypress-tree-resembling symbols throughout the lighter border, alternating branching floral symbols within a distinguished agra border before the textural copper brown intercedes at the wrapping guard border. It is rare to see repeated variants of a symbol within an antique piece, let alone a modern interpretation such as this rug's homage to masterpieces.