One-of-a-Kind Carletta Hand-Knotted Chobi Cream/Rust 5'9" Square Wool Area Rug

Features:Authentic handmade area rugThe rug may be folded and rolled for safer and easier shipping and handling. It, therefore, may look smaller than what you are expecting. Please open the package.Plush woven treasures designed by skilled artisan weaversRug Shape: SquareMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: 100% WoolPrimary Color: Cream/RustRug Age: New AgeRug Manufacturer Year: One-of-a-Kind Style: ChobiRemarks/Conditions: No wearRemarks/Conditions Details: ExcellentHigh-Low: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin: AfghanistanBacking Material: NoBacking Material Details: Floor Heating Safe: YesFringe / Tassel: YesProduct Care: Professional cleaningSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOTS License Number: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoCRI Certified: NoSATRA Approved: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoGoodweave Certified: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 69Overall Length - End to End: 70Overall Product Weight: 23.48Pile Height: 0.5Knot Density: 84Rug Size: 5'9"Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: 30 DaysCommercial Warranty: Yes