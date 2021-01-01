From brayden studio
One-of-a-Kind Canvey Indian Hand-Knotted 4' x 6' Wool Ivory/Pink/Green Area Rug
Advertisement
Tribal Hand Knotted Moroccan RugFeatures:Recently MadeHand KnottedTribal ModernOrientalWoolHome DécorIvory, othersMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: 100% WoolConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: Hand-KnottedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: WoolRug Shape: RectanglePrimary Color: Ivory/Pink/GreenPattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: Worn/FadeHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brushColor Combination: MulticolorOur Picks Filter: Licensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Children’s Product Certificate (CPC): Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Dimensions:Rug Size: 4' x 6'Pile Height: 0.6Overall Product Weight: 18Overall Width - Side to Side: 48Overall Length - End to End: 72Knot Density: 60Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 30 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: FullWarranty Details: 30 days warranty