One-of-a-Kind Cantu Hand-Knotted Red/Blue 7'10" x 11' Wool Area Rug

Advertisement
Features:Field Color: RedExact Size: 7'10" x 11'0"Genuine hand-knotted one-of-a-kind rugRug Shape: RectangleMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: Primary Color: Red/BlueRemarks/Conditions: No wearRemarks/Conditions Details: High-Low: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseCountry of Origin: TurkeyBacking Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonFloor Heating Safe: NoProduct Care: Professional cleaningSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoCRI Certified: NoSATRA Approved: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Goodweave Certified: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 94Overall Length - End to End: 132Overall Product Weight: 56Pile Height: 0.5Rug Size: 7'10" x 11'Assembly:Warranty: