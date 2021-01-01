One-of-a-Kind Boxborough Hand-Knotted New Age Navy Blue 3'11'' x 2'6'' Wool Area Rug

A beautiful genuine Nain area rug is hand knotted by skillful weavers in Central Asia with 100% Wool material. This rug is in New, First Quality condition. Dimensions are 3' 11'' X 2' 6'' in foot and 119 X 76 in centimeter. The primary color is Navy Blue & Blues. Hand Knotted rugs are among the cognoscenti' & accumulators' dearies, as every knot of the rug is honed by a skilled weaver's hands, without any machine's interference. The quality of a hand-knotted carpet are determined by the number of knots per square inch, as some fine weaves can take up to a year to create a single 3x4 master-piece. 100% Wool is the primary material used to create these prized possessions that are usually placed in a well-deserving high-price space. Hand-Knotted rugs can hold up high traffic for more than 20 years, hence are a popular choice for hallways, living rooms, offices etc. These fine examples of craftsmanship silently tell the tale of a weaver's traditional legacy.