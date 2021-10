This rug is one of a kind piece of global art that will improve your living space. Kazaks are a type of Armenian rug that was woven in the south of the Caucasus region, between Tiflis and Erevan. The production of rugs in the Caucasus region is limited, only done in a few villages, therefore this beautiful design has been reproduced in the Varanasi province of India, by the Bhadohi village weavers.