One-of-a-Kind Ballosh Hand-Knotted 1970s 6'7" x 10'1" Wool Area Rug in Red/Brown

Vintage rugs are mostly coming out of Anatolia which is mostly 60-70 years old rugs produced by the tribal woman in Central and West Anatolia, each rug has its unique one-of-a-kind pattern and these have got a sheering and studying process in order to make the rug looks more artistic and vintage looking. Their original color neutralized and used special washing techniques to change the carpet's original color shade. Basically, retro carpets have transformed into contemporary carpets which are also easy to combine with our nowadays interior furnishing. These carpets have got a couple of patterns such as a floral, medallion, and geometric and variated with different sizes.