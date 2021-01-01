One-of-a-Kind Bahtije Hand-Knotted 1940s 3'8" x 10'3" Runner Wool Area Rug in Orange

Add a touch of elegance to your home with this vintage antique tribal Kilim rug. Constructed on a loom by Nomad Turkman people with hand-spun wool and 100% Natural Vegetable dyes these beautiful rugs are known for their beautiful repetitive geometric patterns with naturalistic floral and traditional patterns. The contemporary fashion palette produces bold, sharp patterns that are ingeniously versatile as the pattern is the same in the front and back. These double-sided rugs are designed to be used both ways being one side has a light shade of color, rather the other side has brighter colors and can be used to preference. These beautiful rugs are made by individual short strands of different colors being knotted onto the warps and held together by pressing the wefts tightly. The designs are made by interweaving the variously colored wefts and warps. Kilims are known to be one-of-a-kind rugs due to their durability and versatility.