One-of-a-Kind Bagby Hand-Knotted Blue/Red/Ivory 9' x 12'2" Area Rug

Advertisement
Genuine Hand-Knotted One-of-a-Kind Oriental RugFeatures:Field Color: BlueExact Size: 9'0" x 12'2"CasualRug Shape: RectangleMaterial: Wool;CottonMaterial Details: Primary Color: Blue/Red/IvoryHigh-Low: NoStyle: EclecticSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin: PakistanFloor Heating Safe: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Professional cleaningSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoCRI Certified: NoSATRA Approved: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Goodweave Certified: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 108Overall Length - End to End: 146Overall Product Weight: 71Pile Height: 0.5Rug Size: 9' x 12'2"Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No