One-of-a-Kind Anshel Hand-Knotted Charcoal/Brown/Ivory 3'8" x 6'2" Wool Wool Area Rug

This rug is one of a kind piece of global art that will improve your living space. Rugs are made in the villages in the province of Herat, Afghanistan. Due to unrest in the past decades in Afghanistan, most of the weavers in the villages have moved to the cities and are no longer weaving rugs. Almost all carpets on the market today in the united states are from before the last three decades. They are woven in a very primitive way on flat wooden looms that lay on the ground, with 100% wool from their own sheep.