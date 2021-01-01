Trademark Fine Art 'One In Every Family' Canvas Art by Patrick LaMontagne

Artist: Patrick LaMontagneSubject: AnimalsStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a digital illustration of four baby owls. Prominent Colors: Black, Grey, White My name is Patrick LaMontagne, and I’m a cartoonist and digital painter. After answering an ad in the Banff Crag and Canyon newspaper in 1997, I suddenly found myself with a weekly editorial cartoon. In 2001, I accepted the editorial cartoonist position with The Rocky Mountain Outlook newspaper, the same year I became nationally syndicated. By 2005, I was a full-time cartoonist and illustrator, despite having never received any formal art training. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.