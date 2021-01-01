Focus Industries Copper One Head Path Light

The Copper One Head Path Light by Focus Industries gives you convenient control of your landscape lighting. Atop its brass stem sits a cast copper tube (containing the light source) that can swivel and rotate up to 240°. Beneath the stem is a 9 ABS stake that mounts easily into the ground, allowing you to place the fixture where you need it most. Connects to a 12v landscaping electrical system. Transformer is necessary but not included. Finish: Copper