From focus industries
Focus Industries Copper One Head Path Light
The Copper One Head Path Light by Focus Industries gives you convenient control of your landscape lighting. Atop its brass stem sits a cast copper tube (containing the light source) that can swivel and rotate up to 240°. Beneath the stem is a 9 ABS stake that mounts easily into the ground, allowing you to place the fixture where you need it most. Connects to a 12v landscaping electrical system. Transformer is necessary but not included. Finish: Copper