One Handed Mechanical Gaming KeyboardColorful Backlit Professional Gaming Keyboard with Wrist Rest SupportUSB Wired Single Hand Mechanical Keyboard.

Best Quality Guranteed. Rainbow Mechanical KeyboardThe keyboard is mechanical keyboard, all 35 keycap have rainbow backlit function; Letters never fade; all 35 keys are non-conflict keys, you can press them at once; Curved keycap layout and ergonomic one hand palm rest support provide comfortable playing game experience. Multiple Backlit ModesFn+3: Brightness plus; Fn+4: Brightness reduce; Fn+5: ,Red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, white 7 colors switch; Fn+Tab: Light judgment mode, raising mode, running mode, snowing mode, breathing mode. Macro Recording & DeletionG1, G2, G3, G4, G5, G6 macro recording and deletion. Macro Record: If no recorded content in G1, press FN+G1 to enter the recording state, when G1 light is flashing, you can input the recording content, then press FN+G1 again, the G1 light will return to the normal mode. Deletion: press FN+G1 to clear the recording content, and change it to F1 function. The G2 to G6 m