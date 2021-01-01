From waverly
Waverly One Floral Wish Removable Wallpaper - Grey
Double Roll Dimensions: 20.5 in. x 33 ft. = 56 sq.ftMade with Sure Strip technology making this the easiest pre-pasted wallpaper you’ll ever hang and removePrinted with water-based inks on a high-performance water-activated, pre-pasted backingNo additional paste requiredEasy to install – Just spray backing with water, wait 2-3 minutes, then hangUltra-removable – Simply peel top corners and slowly pull if removal is desiredPerfect for bedrooms, living rooms, offices, and moreDurable, washable, and sourced from managed forestsMade with quality materials and true craftsmanshipFully compliant to the Consumer Protection Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA)