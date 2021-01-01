Glidden One Coat, Interior Paint + Primer, American Anthem, Flat Finish, 1 Gallon with ScotchBlue Painters Tape Original Multi-Use, .94in x 60yd(24mm x 54,8m Bundle

One Coat Coverage; Exceptional hide and stain blocking; Excellent Scrubbability; Low odor/low VOC; Lifetime guaranteeScotchBlue Painters Tape Original Multi-Use, Mu.94in x 60yd(24mm x 54,8m The Original Scotch Blue Painters Tape is the number one seller of its kind in the U.S., and both professionals and do-it-yourselfers appreciate its qualities. It combines easy-to-use features and creates excellent paint lines. This ScotchBlue tape comes off the roll easily and applies quickly with a pressure-sensitive adhesive thats convenient to use even in areas that are hard to reach. The acrylic adhesive and crepe backing is also comfortable. When youre done painting your room, you can remove the tape without causing damage to the walls surface or leaving any residue. There will only be excellent and sharp paint lines. The 14-day clean removal and direct sunlight protection features make this multi-surfaced removable tape ideal for outdoor projects requiring a long waiting time to dry. •Easy to use •Comes off the roll easily •Applies quickly and easily with a pressure-sensitive adhesive •Removes cleanly with no residue •Does not cause surface damage •Delivers sharp paint lines •14-day clean removalModel Number: MMM209024A