Glidden One Coat Interior Paint and Primer, Copenhagen / Blue, 1 Quart, Semi-Gloss
Glidden One Coat Interior Paint and Primer, Copenhagen / Blue, 1 Quart, Semi-Gloss is a super-premium quality paint that provides in one coat coverage*, an exceptional hide and stain blocking finish. This Low odor/ Low VOC formula has excellent scrubbability so it stand up to frequent cleanings. Ideal for use on properly prepared interior walls, ceilings, or trim composed of new or previously painted drywall, plaster, masonry, wood and metal. Available in Flat, Eggshell, Semi-Gloss Sheens.