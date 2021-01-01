From glidden
Glidden One Coat Exterior Paint and Primer, Violet Echo / Purple, Gallon, Flat
Glidden One Coat Exterior Paint and Primer, Violet Echo / Purple, Gallon, Flat is a super-premium quality paint that provides in one coat coverage* an enhance UV protection finish. This 100% acrylic paint provides a mildew resistant coating, excellent hide and adhesion, and exceptional resistance to fading, cracking & peeling on many exterior projects including properly prepared, exterior wood, brick, masonry, concrete, weathered aluminum, and primed metal substrates. Available in Flat, Satin, Semi-Gloss Sheens.