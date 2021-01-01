One Allium Way® Console Table With 3-Tier Open Storage Shlef

This console table has a unique style which would be a ho topic for your friends and your guests.The solid wood construction provides you a stable and sturdy product while the open shelf storage space can save you from a chaotic scene.In the first layer can be a place to store shoes while the second you can put the things you need to take everytime you go out,the top layer can be a showcase layer.Placing some flowers on it to make the table more attractive. Color: White