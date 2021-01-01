From hubbardton forge
Hubbardton Forge Ondrian Wall Sconce-Left and Right No. 206301 - Color: Beige
Advertisement
The Hubbardton Forge Ondrian Wall Sconce-Left and Right No. 206301 has asymmetrical hand-forged wrought iron bars that add height and a deep finish that contrasts with the cylindrical hand-blown opal or stone glass shade. It comes in both left and right versions for balance when flanking opposite sides of a hallway, entryway or mirror. Color: Beige. Additional Color: Opal. Finish: Dark Smoke. Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting, Hand-Forged Iron Lighting