From winward silks
Oncidium Plant in Pot Cache Rose Trellis
Advertisement
Features:Realistic petals, leaves and stems look and feel like those of fresh flowerArtistically crafted to resemble realism and natureProduct may ship compressed - Primping of branches or leaves may be required to match the image shownArtificial: YesBase Shape: Round taperedFlower Type: ArtificialArrangement Type: Floral Arrangements and CenterpiecesFlower Species: OrchidFlower Color: Yellow/GreenContainer Included: YesContainer Color: Beige/BlueContainer Type: PotContainer Material: CeramicOutdoor Use: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayCountry of Origin: ChinaCompatible Base Part Number: Spefications:Certifications: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: Dimensions:Pot: 5.7'' HOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 32Overall Width - Side to Side: 18Overall Depth - Front to Back: 18Base Depth - Front to Back: 10Base Width - Side to Side: 10Overall Product Weight: 5.5Largest Dimension: 32Assembly:Warranty: