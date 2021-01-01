Once Table Lamp by SkLO - Color: Brass - Finish: Glossy - (LT165OLVBB)

The Once Table Lamp by SkLO keeps things simple while showcasing the single, unique sphere of handblown Czech glass that forms most of its structure. Designed by husband and wife team Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlak, it puts their unique expertise on display, drawing from disciplines as diverse as craft art, metalsmithing, and architecture to deliver a restrained conversation piece. Placing emphasis over design and process instead of decoration, this fixture warms its surroundings with a pleasant, ambient glow while resting securely atop a sleek brass ring. Developed in collaboration between Pavel Hanousek and husband and wife duo Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlak, the glassblowing company SkLO was founded in the Czech Republic. SkLO, the Czech word for glass, draws inspiration from clean architectural lines and simple forms, Their unique pendants and chandeliers are crafted by glass masters in the Czech Republic and fuse the age-old tradition with modern functionality. Color: Brass. Finish: Brushed Brass