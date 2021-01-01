ON USB Wall Tap Surge Protector with 6 outlets 3 USB 34A Output Portable WallMount Socket 300J Surge Protection Charging for Home Office Kitchen.

6 Surge Protected Outlets 15A x 125V that provide 1875W max power for your Home AV center, TV, sound bar, game counsel etc. It can also support your Home office equipment such as PC, monitor, printer, router etc. It is also perfect for floor lamp, heater, fan, vacuum and other home appliances 3 USB Charging Ports 17W / 3.4A total output are able to charge multiple phones, pads, tablets at the same time efficiently. You no need your large USB adapter anymore and save some space. Single ports max output is 2.4A. 300 Joules of Surge Protection that can provide basic protection to your appliances and mobile devices from voltage fluctuations, unstable power network or energy spikes. Low Profile Power & Surge Light the indication light brightness is tuned down in purpose to reduce the unnecessary brightness that might interfere your good night sleep. Space saver this compact device that can covert 2 outlets into 9 power and char