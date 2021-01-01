From hamiltonbuhl
HamiltonBuhl On The Ear Wireless Headphones | HECLCPHB100BTMS2L
Bring unrivaled digital media control and unparalleled functionality into your classroom or media lab! Stream audio from Bluetooth-enabled devices? smart phones, tablets, computers, and more? directly into the HB100BT2 Bluetooth Boombox. This Listening Center includes everything you need for up to 6 Students at a great price: a Bluetooth boombox media player, six headphones, one jackbox and a carry case. Listening Center Includes: HB100BT2 Bluetooth Boombox; (6) MS2L personal headphones; Stereo jackbox with individual volume control; Compact locking carry case (lock not included); 1 Year Warranty. HamiltonBuhl On The Ear Wireless Headphones | HECLCPHB100BTMS2L